A plane was struck by lightning as it landed at Newcastle Airport.

The incident left some passengers fearful after they reported hearing a “loud bang”.

The Ryanair flight was travelling from Wroclaw to Newcastle and is understood to have landed just after 11pm on Saturday 10 December.

Ryanair confirmed the aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked as normal.

Former ITV presenter Pam Royle, who was on the flight, said passengers had been left frightened following a “loud bang” and a “huge flash of light” which caused the plane to “shake”.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Wroclaw to Newcastle (10 Dec) had a lightning strike upon landing in Newcastle.

"The aircraft landed safely, and passengers disembarked as normal.

"Ryanair engineers are inspecting the aircraft and will return it to service shortly.”

Aircraft are designed to have conducting paths through the plane to conduct the currents caused by a lightning strike.

The US National Weather Service says commercial transport passenger planes are hit by lightning an average of one or two times a year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...