A school is set to block parents from driving to pick up and drop off their children as it tries to improve safety for pupils and reduce air pollution.

Chillingham Road Primary in Heaton is the third school in Newcastle to attempt taking the measure.

It will launch its scheme, which will shut roads outside its gates at busy times, after the Christmas break, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Starting on Monday 16 January, streets around the school will be closed to vehicles between 8am and 9:30am and again between 2:30pm and 4pm on school days.

It follows the introduction of restrictions outside Hotspur Primary School also in Heaton, and Grange First primary school in Gosforth earlier this year.

Newcastle City Council had initially announced in 2021 that it would be launching the School Streets schemes at 11 locations around the city, but those plans were hit by a number of delays and only two have come into force so far.

However, the authority has announced there it has another two planned early in the new year, on top of the Chillingham Road project.

Pollution and pavement parking around Chillingham Road Primary has been a source of concern for years, with pupils armed with placards and teddy bears having staged a protest in 2020 to try and stop vehicles idling outside the gates or endangering children by mounting the kerb.

Councillor Jane Byrne, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We know that the school and local families are looking forward to this as it will help them to enjoy safer and more pleasant journeys to school.

"Through engagement work, we are aware of a range of concerns in and around the area at school times such as illegal and unsafe parking, pavement parking, engine idling and difficulties for people walking and wheeling to school, along with inconvenience for local residents.

“This School Street will make the last leg of people’s journeys to school safer and healthier and will encourage more people to use active travel for some of their journey, which benefits everyone, as well as helping local residents."

Roads affected by the closures will include Tenth Street and Ninth Street, as well as the back lanes behind them.

Access will be permitted for residents, school staff, emergency services and blue badge holders.

The measures are being introduced on an experimental basis for 18 months, with people invited to provide feedback to the council during the first six to determine if any changes are needed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...