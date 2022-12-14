A mother who provides round-the-clock care for her severely disabled son has said her energy bills have more than doubled.

Francis Currington from Chester-le-Street has to use specialist equipment for her son Steven, who has cerebral palsy and is paralysed, every day.

Bed sheets also need to be washed every day and a specialist hospital bed also increases their energy costs.

Ms Currington owes her energy company £1700 and is trying to pay off the bill with a small monthly amount.

She told ITV Tyne Tees: "I'm trying not to worry about the bills because I need this for Steven. I'm adamant that they won't switch us off.

"It's tiring and it's worrying and it just all sometimes gets a bit too much so I just go to bed and just wake up the next day and just carry on."

Francis Currington cares for her son Steven and is paid only £114 per week. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The mother receives £114 a week for the care she provides, and often goes to a carer's cafe run by a charity.

Gateshead Carers offers a space for adult carers to meet up and take a break from their caring duties.

Keiran Brown from the charity told ITV Tyne Tees that their donations have dropped by almost 70% since 2021.

He said demand for support from the organisation has continued to rise as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Mr Brown said: "It is starting to become that decision of do I want to pay for my food or my gas and my electric? Times are a lot more difficult, we've found, financially for carers."

It comes after a Carer's Week report earlier this year found there are more unpaid carers in the UK than before the pandemic.

An estimated one in five adults are now supporting a relative, friend, or neighbour because of chronic illness, including mental ill health, dementia, disability, or older age.

