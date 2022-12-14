Durham mother who cares for disabled son says energy bills have more than doubled
A mother who provides round-the-clock care for her severely disabled son has said her energy bills have more than doubled.
Francis Currington from Chester-le-Street has to use specialist equipment for her son Steven, who has cerebral palsy and is paralysed, every day.
Bed sheets also need to be washed every day and a specialist hospital bed also increases their energy costs.
Ms Currington owes her energy company £1700 and is trying to pay off the bill with a small monthly amount.
She told ITV Tyne Tees: "I'm trying not to worry about the bills because I need this for Steven. I'm adamant that they won't switch us off.
"It's tiring and it's worrying and it just all sometimes gets a bit too much so I just go to bed and just wake up the next day and just carry on."
The mother receives £114 a week for the care she provides, and often goes to a carer's cafe run by a charity.
Gateshead Carers offers a space for adult carers to meet up and take a break from their caring duties.
Keiran Brown from the charity told ITV Tyne Tees that their donations have dropped by almost 70% since 2021.
He said demand for support from the organisation has continued to rise as the cost of living crisis deepens.
Mr Brown said: "It is starting to become that decision of do I want to pay for my food or my gas and my electric? Times are a lot more difficult, we've found, financially for carers."
It comes after a Carer's Week report earlier this year found there are more unpaid carers in the UK than before the pandemic.
An estimated one in five adults are now supporting a relative, friend, or neighbour because of chronic illness, including mental ill health, dementia, disability, or older age.
