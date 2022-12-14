Photographs taken in Whitby show a road completely blocked by snow and passengers stranded in the winter weather.

Travelling along the A171 from Scarborough to Whitby is not possible due to the weather, and the A169 from Pickering to Whitby is also impassable.

There are disruptions to travel plans because of the weather across Whitby and Scarborough. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees/Paul Kingston

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Please plan your journey before you set out, and take extra care if you're on the roads today."

They also warned many other roads around Whitby are affected by the weather too.

Temperatures of -1C are forecasted in Whitby overnight. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees/Paul Kingston

It comes as a cold snap has hit the region with sub-zero temperatures being recorded this week.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place until Friday 5 December.

