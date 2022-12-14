Volunteers at Norah's North Pole are packaging donations to deliver to families in the region. Credit: Norah's North Pole

A Christmas appeal says it has seen a drop in donations this year as people struggle with the cost of living.

Norah's North Pole aims to donate gifts to 8,000 children in the North East who, because of their personal circumstances, would otherwise go without any presents this Christmas.

While there are more children whose parents are struggling and choosing whether to heat or eat, fewer presents have been donated.

The Sunderland-based Christmas appeal was set up seven years ago in memory of the Wilkinson family's grandmother Norah who passed away in 2015.

Every year, Norah would encourage her grandchildren to buy a gift with their pocket money, to donate to less fortunate children in the local community.

Norah Wilkinson's motto was 'it is nice to be nice'. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to help others. Credit: Family photo.

Year-on-year, the Christmas appeal has grown and in 2020 the family was overwhelmed by the generosity of people in the region after collecting a record of 45,000 toys.

They say this year, there has been a drop in the number of toys and gifts donated.

Tor Imrie-Bell, who is one of Norah's grandchildren and is "Head Elf" at Norah's North Pole, said: "The impact of the increased Amazon prices and the delays due to Royal Mail strikes has been significant for Norah’s North Pole.

"We understand how hard it is for everyone this year and thank every single person who has donated. The generosity in the North East is incredible and every year they are brought to tears by the kindness of strangers."The Norah’s North Pole elves are asking people to come together as a community to help Norah save Christmas for children on our doorsteps.

"If every person donated one present we could save Christmas for so many children."

Head Elf Tor Imrie-Bell (right) and fellow volunteer Sophie Imrie (left). Credit: Norah's North Pole

Ms Imrie-Bell said the rising cost of living is also having an impact on the number of families reaching out for support.

She added: "This year the number of children on our lists has grown and there are more children than ever set to go without a single present. Parents are choosing to heat or eat this year, therefore presents are not possible.”

The appeal has drop-off points across the North East including;

Sunderland: ReVIBe Marketing, Marine Activities Centre,Sunderland Marina, Roker, North Dock, Sunderland, SR6 0PW Monday - Saturday 9am - 10pm

South Shields: St Peter and Paul RC Primary School, Olive Street, South Shields, NE33 4RD, Monday - Friday 9:30am - 4pm

Durham: Eppleton Academy Primary School & Nursery, Church Road, Hetton le Hole, Houghton le Spring, DH5 9AJ, Monday - Friday 9:30am - 4pm

Newcastle: Kalmer Counselling, North Fawdon Community Centre, Fawdon, Park Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE3 2PL Monday - Friday - 9am - 4pm

A full list of drop-off points in the area can be found on the Norah's North Pole website.

