A rare weather phenomenon - known as ice pancakes - have been spotted in the River Tyne as the region experiences a cold snap.

The discs usually occur in very cold oceans and lakes, most frequently seen in the Baltic Sea and around Antarctica.

They were captured on camera by ITV weatherman Ross Hutchinson at Wylam, in Northumberland.

Ice pancakes have been spotted on the River Tyne at Wylam. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

What are ice pancakes?

Very specific conditions are required for the phenomenon to form, including freezing temperatures.

In rivers, the pancakes are believed to form when foam on a river begins to freeze.

It then joins together and the frozen foam is sucked into what is known as an eddy - a swirling current of water. As a result, they form into a circular shape.

As other bits of frozen foam and ice hit the disc, they freeze to it and increase its size.

Very specific conditions are required for the phenomenon to form, including freezing temperatures. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Although the ice pancakes look solid, they are often slushy and easily break apart when lifted up out of the water.

This sighting comes as temperatures of -7C have been recorded in some areas of the region this week.

Yellow weather warnings for ice and snow are in place until Friday, with people warned to expect more sub-zero temperatures.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...