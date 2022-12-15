A group of bikers in County Durham are swapping their leathers for Santa suits for brain tumour research.

The Santa Bike Run around Consett was set up in memory of farmer Adam Forster, who died from a brain tumour in May 2014, aged 42.

Since then, his family has worked with the charity Brain Tumour Research, raising £32,000 to help find a cure for the disease.

The charity event sees people dress up as Santa and ride motorcycles in convoy around Consett, Delves Lane, Shotley Bridge and Lanchester.

Adam's dad, Terry Forster, 72, from Consett, has led the convoy for the past eight years. He aims to raise money and awareness of brain tumours.

The Santas will be decked out with a ‘sleigh’ carrying a life-size Christmas sheep. Credit: Santa Bike Run

The Santas will be out on the roads on Saturday 17 December, decked out with tinsel, Christmas cuddly toys and even a ‘sleigh’ carrying a life-size Christmas sheep.

Adam’s sister, Kerry Robson, 44, said: “The trauma we went through will never leave us, it’s just something we have to live with, but this is a bit of fun to raise much-needed money for a great cause.”

Adam, who farmed at Camperdown, Shotley Bridge, became unwell in May 2013 after slipping a disc in his back. A month later, he had pins and needles in his arm. An MRI scan at Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle revealed the tumour.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy proved unsuccessful, and Adam died at home 11 months later, on 3 May 2014, with his loving family beside him.

Adam feeding the lambs with his nieces. Credit: Family Photo.

Ms Robson added: “The disease and the treatment ravaged him, and it was awful to see.

“Adam went from being a big, handsome bloke to a bedridden shadow of his former self. This disease is horrific and something that nobody should have to go through.

“Adam was a very private man in his illness, but he would be proud to think that by talking about what happened to him we are making a difference for other people and channelling our grief into something positive.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We’re really grateful to Terry, Kerry all of the Santa Bike Run team as it’s only with the support of people like them that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Adam who are forced to fight this awful disease."

