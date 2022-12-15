The devastated daughter of a woman has made a plea for the public to help bring her justice as the hunt continues for a man wanted in connection with her death.

Michelle Hanson, 47, was found dead with stab wounds to her neck at a property in Sunderland on December 3.

A murder investigation is underway and police are hunting Alexander Carr - with a £10,000 reward offered to anyone who can provide officers with information that leads to his arrest.

Her daughter Shannon Brown, 29, paid tribute to Ms Hanson and appealed to the public for help.

She said: "As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened.

"My mam was a caring, kind and loving person. She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.

"She always got on with things and never gave up.

"It is heartbreaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again. She will be missed by all of us. Her granddaughter turns two in a couple of weeks and it is devastating that she will not get the chance to get to know her nana.

"Our lives will never be the same again. All we want now is justice for our mam.

"Please, if you have any information which can help the police with their investigation, don’t hesitate to get in touch with them.

"Any little piece of information could help. Our mam deserves justice."

Emergency services were called to Brady Street on December 3.

Since then, officers have been working to piece together what has happened.

Police are hunting Alexander Carr, who they would like to speak to in connection with the death of Michelle Hanson. Credit: Northumbria Police

Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

As part of the investigation police have launched an appeal to trace Mr Carr.

Extensive searches have been ongoing to locate the 32-year-old. Independent charity Crimestoppers have also issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that leads to his arrest.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach him, but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

Det Chief Insp Barr said: “We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information in relation to this case, including the potential whereabouts of Alexander Carr.

“We would ask anyone who is yet to get in touch or believe they may have seen him or know where he is to contact police straight away.”

Anyone with information that can assist the search for Mr Carr is asked to report it to police by calling 999 quoting log NP-20221203-0434.

If you wish to pass on information anonymously and be eligible for the £10,000 reward, please do so by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...