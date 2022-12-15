A dog has died after falling into a frozen lake in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to Hemlington Lake in the South West of the town after reports an animal had fallen through the ice.

It was later confirmed that the dog had died.

Fire crews have reiterated the importance of staying away from frozen ponds and lakes, saying they had seen young children walking on the ice.

It comes just days after four young boys died after falling into a lake in Babbs Mill Park in Solihull.

Fresh warnings were issued in Darlington after teenagers were photographed going onto ice at Brinkburn Pond Nature Reserve.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service also said they had received reports of children walking on ice at Killingworth Lake and Marsden Quarry in North Tyneside, Saltwell Park in Gateshead and Paddy Freeman's Park in Newcastle.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...