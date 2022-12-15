Nissan has marked the milestone of its 250,000th Leaf electric vehicle rolling off its production line with a festive display.

A 32-foot high Christmas tree at its Sunderland Plant has been fully powered using the battery of one of the electric vehicles.

The Leaf has been built on Wearside for more than a decade. Nissan says the Christmas display demonstrates the power of the electric vehicle's storage capabilities.

The vehicle-to-grid technology behind the model allows drivers to store electricity in its battery, which can then be fed back to the grid or their building as required.

Alan Johnson, vice president manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland plant, said: “Passing aquarter of a million Nissan Leaf is a tremendous milestone, and demonstrates the electricvehicle manufacturing expertise we have built up at our plant over the past decade.

“This year we have completely electrified the plant’s line-up with the new versions ofQashqai and Juke launched, so lighting up the Christmas tree with our original EV is aspectacular and appropriate way to end 2022.”

The Sunderland plant is also a base for the production of Nissan's electric Juke and Qashqai models.

