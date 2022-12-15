Jury discharged in trial of Sunderland man accused of murdering guest on Christmas Day
The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing his sister's boyfriend on Christmas Day last year has been discharged.
Adam Jenkins denies the murder of Simon Birch, 39, who was a guest at his home in Newbottle, Sunderland on 25 December 2021.
The construction company boss is accused of killing him with a kitchen knife.
Jenkins, 35, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and has been tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
Mr Justice Andrew Baker discharged the panel on Thursday 15 December after they were unable to agree on a verdict.
The case will be back in court at a future date for retrial.
