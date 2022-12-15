The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing his sister's boyfriend on Christmas Day last year has been discharged.

Adam Jenkins denies the murder of Simon Birch, 39, who was a guest at his home in Newbottle, Sunderland on 25 December 2021.

The construction company boss is accused of killing him with a kitchen knife.

Jenkins, 35, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and has been tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Justice Andrew Baker discharged the panel on Thursday 15 December after they were unable to agree on a verdict.

The case will be back in court at a future date for retrial.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...