A man has been jailed for committing a knife-point robbery in Durham City.

Jordan Gibson approached the victim along North Road in the city centre in October 2022 and pointed a knife at their throat.

Gibson, from Chester-Le-Street, then pressured the victim into handing over cash before making off from the scene.

The victim called police almost immediately after the incident and was able to give a detailed description of the suspect, who was later identified as Gibson.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife.

Gibson later admitted the offences and appeared at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday 13 December for sentencing.

He has been jailed for 33 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Smiles, of Durham Police, said: "Although robbery rates remain low in County Durham and Darlington, we remain committed to bringing offenders like Gibson to justice.

"This is a despicable crime which no one deserves to be the victim and I am pleased in this case we have removed this particularly dangerous offender from our streets."

