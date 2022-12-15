A group of fishermen and campaigners have protested against the dredging of the River Tees after crustacean deaths in the North Sea.

The protest at Teesworks, on the site of Redcar's former steelworks, was held on Wednesday 14 December.

They are calling for the South Tees Development Corporation, which is responsible for Teesworks and is creating a freeport there, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen to pause dredging on the nearby River Tees.

The protest comes more than a year after the mass die-off of crabs and lobsters along the North East and North Yorkshire coast, before the development corporation had begun any dredging work.

Last month the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (Defra) said an independent panel would look at evidence and consider all explanations for why the deaths happened - considering the possible roles of factors including algal blooms, dredging and the industrial chemical pyridine.

That panel is due to report back in January and the protesters say dredging should be paused until then.

The protesters hung banners near Teesworks with slogans including "stop the dredge", "toxic Tees" and "Save our jobs".

James Cole, of the Whitby Commercial Fishing Association, said: "After what happened last year with the big shellfish die off, we just desperately don't want to see that happen again, so if it meant pausing the dredging for a while, while due testing is done, then why not?"

Joe Redfearn, of the Whitby Commercial Fishing Association, said: "We have seen a huge impact on our crabs and lobsters here which is really impacting our fishing communities.

"We want dredging to be paused until it is proven to be completely safe and the independent panel which has been instructed by Defra has been concluded."

Following the crustacean deaths between October and December 2021, Defra carried out an investigation which concluded a naturally occurring algal bloom was the most likely cause, ruling out dredging and pollution.

However, a study carried out by academics from four universities found the crab deaths could be consistent with poisoning by industrial toxins, as well as natural algal toxins.

At the time of the die-off, the only dredging that had been carried out on the river was done by PD Ports, which has a legal obligation to dredge a 12-mile stretch of the river to ensure it remains safe to navigate and for maintenance.

Protesters say they want STDC to pause dredging to create its freeport, which started in September 2022.

STDC has been given a licence to carry out the work by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), a public body with responsibility for English waters.

A spokesperson for STDC said: “We continue to operate to the highest standards in line with all our licences from the MMO, and in line with regulations and guidance from Government agencies.

“The first phase of dredging, which started on September 1, 2022, 11 months after the crustacean die off, was completed safely on 9 November with no issues being reported by Defra or the MMO in relation to the work carried out.”

The mayor has called on the government to compensate the fisherman.

A Defra spokesperson said: “We recognise fishing communities in the North East want as thorough an assessment as possible into the crab and lobster deaths last year.

"Whilst an investigation concluded a naturally occurring algal bloom was the most likely cause, all the evidence is now also being assessed by an independent expert panel.”

A spokesperson for PD Ports said: "PD Ports is aware of the planned protest by representatives from the local fishing community and share concern about the large numbers of dead crabs and lobsters along the shoreline of the east coast to the north and south of the Tees Estuary.

"Whilst we do not anticipate any protest to negatively impact operations on the river for customers and river users, Cleveland Police are aware of and have oversight of the potential for protests and our Harbour Police Force will continue with patrols of their jurisdiction area as they do on a daily basis."

They added: "As the Statutory Harbour Authority, we are required, by law, to dredge the river on a regular basis to ensure safe navigation and maintenance of the 12 mile stretch of river within our jurisdiction.

"All dredging and sediment disposal takes place in compliance with strict environmental regulations by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and Environment Agency, and is overseen by our expert team of marine and environmental specialists.

"In addition to fulfilling our statutory legal requirements, this activity supports a thriving river and helps sustain thousands of livelihoods across the Tees Valley and wider North East, which are dependent on the river for global trade."

