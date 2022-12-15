Two women in their 70s have been left with life-changing injuries after a suspected hit-and-run.

Police officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in Leam Lane, Gateshead at about 2pm on Wednesday 14 December.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said the collision involved a stolen light blue Ford Focus RS motor vehicle which was abandoned at the scene.

They added: "Emergency services attended and the occupants of one of the cars involved, two elderly women, were taken to hospital.

"Both women suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the collision."

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are now trying to trace two male occupants of the Focus who were seen making off from the scene on foot.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a very serious collision which has left two elderly women with life-threatening injuries.

“Substantial enquiries are now underway to identify those responsible.

“This was a cowardly act which has devastated the lives of the two victims and we are urging the public to help us bring the offenders to justice.

“To run off from the scene leaving two elderly women in such a grave condition is unacceptable in anyone’s eyes.

“We will not stop until we identify those responsible and we are therefore appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage to contact us immediately – it could hold the key to the investigation.

“In addition if anyone saw a light blue Ford Focus in the locality prior to the collision occurring, please get in touch.”

