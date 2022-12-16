People in a Northumberland town are taking inspiration from a Christmas classic to spread good cheer over the festive period.

Prudhoe is the birthplace of Henry Travers, best known for playing the guardian angel Clarence Oddbody in the 1946 film 'It's A Wonderful Life.'

Now, local hairdresser Katy Denton is taking a leaf out of his book to help disadvantaged young people, with the support of charity Action for Children.

Across the area, 1,122 angels have been distributed to local businesses - each one labelled with a gender and an age between newborn and 19.

Customers and clients of those businesses can then buy a gift which can then be distributed to where it's needed.

Katy said: "With the cost of living crisis, with everything that has gone on, if you can make a difference then that's all that you can do really, isn't it?"

The appeal has seen countless gifts coming through its doors, from baby clothing to toys and teddies and beauty products for older children and young adults.

More than 40 businesses across the town have got involved in the project.

