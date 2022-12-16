Noel Gallagher is set to headline Hardwick Live Festival next summer.

The three-day festival at Hardwick Hall, in County Durham, takes place from Friday 18 August to Sunday 20 August.

More than 50 artists are set to perform over the weekend.

Noel Gallagher has been announced as the headliner for the main stage on the Sunday, supported by Johnny Marr, The Cribs.

Newcastle singer songwriter Andrew Cushin, who this week supported Louis Tomlinson, is also one of the announced acts.

On the Saturday, the stage will be headlined by The Kooks, with support from The Vaccines, Melanie C and Nieve Ella.

This year, the festival will have an extra day on Friday 18 August. The event kicks off with Hacienda classical.

Tickets are on sale now and the full line-up will be announced on January 20.

The festival in Sedgefield attracts thousands of people each year.

