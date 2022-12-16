A police officer is recovering after a quad bike ridden by two men in balaclavas ran over her foot.

The officer was in Oliver Henderson Park at Gateshead's Leam Lane Estate at around 6:45pm on Wednesday 14 December, when she approached a quad bike being ridden by two young men.

The bike ran over the officer's right foot before leaving the area, leaving her with minor injuries.

Northumbria Police are now appealing for anyone who might have information to come forward.

Inspector Rebecca Gray of Northumbria Police said: “Although on this occasion the officer did not require hospital treatment, her injuries could have been much worse.

“We are now asking for anyone who may have information as to the identity of the riders to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries can contact Northumbria Police directly via the 'Tell Us Something' section of their website, or by calling 101 line and quoting NP-20221214-0659.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...