A new picture of wanted Sunderland man Alexander Carr as been released by police.

The 32-year-old is wanted by Northumbria Police to speak to about the alleged murder of Michelle Hanson.

Extensive searches have been ongoing to find Mr Carr, who is thought to be an outdoor survival expert and could be hiding in disused outhouse buildings.

Ms Hanson was found dead at her home on Brady Street, Sunderland, on 3 December with stab wounds to her neck.

Officers have identified Mr Carr as a key individual who they urgently want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Previous images released by Northumbria Police of Carr. Credit: Northumbria Police

Independent charity Crimestoppers have also issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that leads to his arrest.

Members of the public are warned not to approach Mr Carr if they see him, and to alert officers immediately if they do.

Senior Investigating Officer on the case Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr said: "First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will support them in any way we can.

"Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.

"We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information in relation to this case, including the potential whereabouts of Alexander Carr."

Anyone with information about the search for Mr Carr is asked to report it to police by calling 999, quoting log NP-20221203-0434.

