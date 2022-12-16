Police are urging revellers not to phone 999 for non-emergencies, like if their pizza is not delivered, on one of their busiest nights of the year.

North Yorkshire Police are calling today, Friday 16 December, 'Mad Friday' as it is one of the most popular nights for Christmas celebrations.

It is also one of the busiest nights for calls to the emergency services as a result of alcohol-fuelled disruption.

Superintendent Fiona Willey of North Yorkshire Police said they will see an increase of at least 30% in calls to their call centre.

She said: "T onight we don't want to be killjoys, we want people to have a good time.

"Do not be one of those people - we don't want to know that your pizza has not been delivered. We don't want to know that your taxi hasn't turned up.

"We want genuine 999 calls that we can absolutely get to and save those people."

