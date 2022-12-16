A teenager from Northumberland has bagged two prizes in a national animal photography competition.

Demmi Havenhand, who is 18, came top out of 4,000 entrants to win first prize in the Pet Personalities category at the RSPCA's Young Photographer Awards after impressing the judges with her snap of her young dog Callie.

She said: “I’m so happy that the judges liked my photos so much. This photo was taken of my dog Callie shortly after bringing her home for the first time.

'Baby face' depicts Demmi's young dog Callie. Credit: Demmi Havenhand

"I noticed the way her ears were spread out when she was lying down, giving her a super innocent, almost crazy look. Her expression in this photo matches her personality perfectly and at roughly 12 weeks old, really emphasises the puppy look and attitude.”

Demmi, from Bedlington, was also a runner-up in the Pet Portraits category for her image entitled Radiant Ralph.

She said: "This photo was taken as part of a series of studio images I did, showcasing the various personalities of dogs and how they all have different quirks and traits that make them unique.

Demmi’s photo of cocker spaniel Radiant Ralph was a hit with the judges Credit: Demmi Havenhand

"This dog, Ralph, a cocker spaniel, was especially full of personality and life. While shooting, Ralph had a great time running around the studio, chasing bubbles, getting treats and playing with his ball. In a rare few minutes of calm with Ralph, I captured him soaking up the light and showing off his posing skills.”

The competition encourages people aged 18 and under to photograph animals using a camera or mobile device.

Entries were judged by a panel of wildlife photography experts including Chris Packham, wildlife photographers Ellie Rothnie and Rachel Bigsby, former winner Catriona Parfitt and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday 15 December.

Judge and awards host Chris Packham said: “This year’s contest was difficult to judge as we received so many superb photographs.

“We have seen a fantastic array of animals featured across this year’s competition. Every year I am impressed by the level and skill in the photographs that are submitted. This year’s entries were magnificent - top work everyone!"

The top prize went to 17-year-old Ben Harrott from Oldham, for his image of a mountain hare at sunset.

Ben Harrott, aged 17, took the competition's top prize. Credit: Ben Harrott

