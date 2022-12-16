A North East man has died following an incident involving three people onboard an oil rig in Qatar.

Robert Robson was working for an underwater inspection company who say the incident shortly before 2am on Monday 12 November, Arabia Standard time, was not work related.

A second person was also injured and a third is in police custody. All three are said to be from Briton.

Mr Robson's family say he was an amazing, "one of a kind, beautiful soul" who will be sorely missed.

The 38-year-old was based on the Seafox Burj oil rig off the coast of Qatar when he died.

All three men involved in the incident were contractors working for the Aberdeenshire based underwater inspection company Film-Ocean.

Mr Robson's family said: "Robbie was an amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul.

"He was a loving partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was tragically taken too soon.He was an irreplaceable friend to many, and Robbie will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him."

In a statement Film-Ocean said: "Film-Ocean Ltd can regretfully confirm one person has been fatally wounded and another has been injured following a non-work related incident on an offshore installation off Qatar.

"A third person has been taken into police custody and is assisting Qatari authorities with their inquiries."

It continued: "The injured worker received treatment in hospital in Qatar, but has since been released."

The company says it is working to ensure the family of those involved receive appropriate support.

It added : "Film-Ocean is liaising with the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

A FCDO spokeswoman said: "We are supporting the families of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities."

The family continued have asked for privacy following Mr Robson's death.