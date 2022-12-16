Police in Darlington are pleading with the community to stress the dangers of walking on frozen ponds and lakes.

Officers have been patrolling the area following further reports of young people walking on frozen areas of water.

They spoke to two teenagers at Brinkburn Pond Nature Reserve who were seen to be walking on the ice. Bike tracks were also visible on the surface.

When they tried to explain the dangers, they said one of the youths was dismissive - claiming they responded by saying "well it didn't happen so what's your problem".

Police had already issued a warning about stepping out on to frozen lakes and ponds after a number of young people were photographed on the ice at the nature reserve on Monday 12 December.

It follows the deaths of four young people in Solihull after they fell through the ice at a lake in Babbs Mill Park.

Thousands of pounds have been raised in support of their families following the incident.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Rospa) has issued ice safety advice in a bid to prevent further tragedy:

If someone falls through the ice:

Call the emergency services

Do not attempt to go out on to the ice yourself

Tell the person to stay still to maintain heat and energy

Try finding something which will extend your reach, such as a rope, pole or branch

Throw the object out and, once ensuring you are stable on the bank either by lying down or having someone hold on to you, pull them in

If you cannot find something to reach with, try finding an object that will float and push that out to them

Ensure that you keep off the ice at all times during the rescue, continue to reassure the casualty and keep them talking until help arrives

Once the person has been rescued, keep them warm and take them to hospital even if they appear to be unaffected

