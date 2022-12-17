Firefighters are hoping education sessions with schools will help reduce antisocial behaviour attacks on blue light staff in Sunderland.

The latest meeting of Coalfield Area Committee heard how Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service chiefs have been collaborating with other organisations to try and reduce such incidents.

This has included working with Northumbria Police chiefs and going into schools to warn young people about the impact of antisocial behaviour fires and assaults on emergency service personnel.

Andrew Nelson, station manager at Farringdon Community Fire Station, told Wednesday's (December 14) meeting this has involved targeting Years 7 to 10 in particular.

He said: "Attacks on emergency services are on the increase across the Tyne and Wear service area.

"This year's darker nights campaign had a school education programme focused on fire safety, antisocial behaviour and consequences of attacks on crews.

"Working with police to carry out joint education sessions with our local schools hopefully will go towards reducing the number of attacks on blue light responders and reduce ASB across the Coalfield area."

He added in the Coalfield area there have been two attacks on firefighters in recent months, which is an improvement on last year's figures.

Both of these incidents involved objects being thrown at crews in the Copt Hill ward.

Councillors at a recent Tyne and Wear Fire Authority policy and performance committee meeting hit out at the "absolutely horrendous" number of attacks on firefighters, as officers pledged to continue to do all they can on the issue.

Figures from April to the end of September this year showed there were 29 attacks on firefighters across Tyne and Wear, down on the 33 recorded during the period last year.

A further seven attacks were recorded over the Bonfire Night week from November 1-6, which was up from five the previous year.

Of the 29 incidents recorded from April to September, 22 involved objects being thrown at firefighters and/or appliances, six involved verbal abuse and one involved physical abuse.