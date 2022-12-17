Homeowners are being warned to prepare for possible leaks and bursts in water pipes as temperatures rise.

Warmer weather is expected in the coming days, following a prolonged period of freezing cold conditions.

However, Northumbria Water warns that this can have an impact on water networks, pipes and plumbing as the thawing process can cause pipes expand, often leading to leaks, cracks and bursts.

While this is a common occurrence, the company is expecting a bigger impact than normal as temperatures shift quickly.

Richard Warneford, Operations Director for Northumbrian Water, said: “We’re planning ahead and being prepared for the rising temperatures forecast for this weekend, because we know the kind of impact that this can have on our own water network, and our customers’ pipework.

“Our teams work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and we’ll be here all throughout the Christmas and New Year period to ensure our customers’ water keeps flowing, whatever happens with the weather.

“This means monitoring our networks closely, moving water around the network if bursts do occur, and generally being ready to respond."

Network operators will be based at reservoirs and pumping stations across the region.

The company has also brought in more staff to its customer support team but warns that its helpline is expected to be very busy, saying customers should report any issues online where possible.

