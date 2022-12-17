Sunderland's local MP's have written a joint letter to Northern Rail, and to the Transport Secretary, after the operator announced it planned to shut Sunderland station, along with 500 other stations across the country over the Christmas period.

Northern says the knock on effects from rail union strikes means services and stations will be affected. Sunderland Station will be closed on December 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

It will open between 5.15am and 2.45pm on Tuesday, December 20.

It means Metro services will not be able to stop at the station either, but will continue to run outside of strike days. Nexus have recommended using Park Lane instead.

The joint letter from Julie Elliott, Sunderland Central MP, Bridget Phillipson, Houghton and Sunderland South MP and Sharon Hodgson, Washington and Sunderland West MP reads:

“At a time when public transport is absolutely essential, not just for allowing families to see loved ones, but for local businesses who are often reliant on the festive period, it is totally unacceptable that Northern Rail have decided to completely shut Sunderland Station for such a long period of time.

“They have known about the various issues surrounding industrial action and staff shortages for months and have done little, if nothing, to resolve the situation.

“It is their responsibility to keep open Sunderland railway station. They need to sort this out and sort it out quickly.

“Whilst it is clear that the Government need to stop ducking responsibility and get round the negotiating table to bring an end to the planned industrial action, it is totally unacceptable for Northern Rail to leave a city the size of Sunderland without a train station for that long.

“Northern Rail need to, at the highest levels, sort this out urgently, and make sure Sunderland railway station is open. We have written to the Secretary of State for Transport on this urgently.”

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: "This is the last thing we want to do in the run-up to Christmas, but with the RMT pressing ahead with these 48-hour strikes, we have no option but to advise customers not to travel.

"We can only apologise once again for the disruption their action will cause."