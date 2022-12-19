Fire services have warned people about charging their phones in bed after a fire at a home.

The fire broke out at the semi-detached property in Whitley Bay after a phone charger was left on a bed and overheated, causing it to ignite.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue (TWFRS) said it responded to the fire in Whitley Lodge last week.

Crews found the fire had started in the first floor bedroom and were able to extinguish the blaze, limiting damage to the home.

Following the incident, the service has issued fresh warnings about electrical goods ahead of the Christmas period.

Karen Soady, prevention and education manager, said: "Christmas is an exciting time and we often gift each other with electrical items.

"However you need to take care when plugging them in and testing them out this Christmas.

Firefighters are warning people about the dangers of charging phones in bed following a fire in Whitley Bay. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“We all can become overwhelmed around this time of the year – not least the electrical sockets in our homes. Anything with a heating element should be plugged into a wall and not an extension.

“You should also avoid cheaper alternatives to chargers as they aren’t subject to the same stringent fire safety tests as legitimate products.

“And remember to turn it off at the wall when you aren’t using it, not only does this save on your electricity bills but it also significantly reduces your risk of fire.

“Make sure your smoke alarms are in working order this Christmas, they are the first line of defence when it comes to fire, so test it and give us a call if you need new ones fitted.”

Anyone with concerns about their smoke alarm, or to get one fitted, can contact TWFRS on freephone number 0800 032 7777 or fill in their online form.

