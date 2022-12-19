A dog has been nursed back to health after being left with an untreated skin disease.

The owners of the animal have now been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Thomas and Margery Taylor failed to seek veterinary help for Hughie, a 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier.

RSPCA inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws said the dog was suffering from large amounts of hair loss on both of his sides and neck, head and stomach area.

He was almost bald in parts and the inspector said the smell of his rotting skin was overpowering when she went into the family’s home.

Margery Taylor, 74, and her son Thomas Taylor, 46, both of North View, Wallsend, North Tyneside, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 1 December.

In addition to admitting causing the dog to unnecessarily suffer by not providing vet care for his severe skin condition, the pair also admitted to failing to meet Hughie's needs, as he was not provided a suitable environment.

The court heard Keogh-Laws had visited the home on 18 February this year and had to negotiate her way past rubbish and junk to reach the dog.

She said: "Hughie was on a sleeping bag on the sofa and the bag was wet underneath him with a combination of blood and urine. It appeared he had been sitting there for some time as bits of skin were stuck to the sleeping bag where he lay."

Hughie was found with a serious skin condition and was said to be almost bald in places when he was found by an RSPCA inspector. Credit: RSPCA

She added: "I was immediately deeply concerned about Hughie’s condition. There was a very strong smell of rotting and a yeasty type smell coming from him - it was overpowering.

“He was almost bald in parts and there were some lesions up his side and on his back. His skin was bleeding in places and his skin was coming off in large scabs all over his body.”

The court heard the dog had last been taken to the vets on 3 September 2021 but two bottles of prescribed pills were still half full.

Following the RSPCA visit Hughie was taken to see a vet and was treated for his wounds and alopecia.

The dog is now recovered but is likely to have permanent scarring due to the depth of the wounds.

As well as being banned from keeping animals, the Taylors were both fined £200 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £34. Costs of £2,000 from central funds were awarded to the RSPCA.

Hughie was cared for at RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre and is now been looked after by foster carers.

Speaking after the sentencing, Ms Keogh-Laws said: "Hughie looks a totally different dog today. He’s been in a loving foster home and he’s made a great recovery."

