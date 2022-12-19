A shoplifter will spend Christmas behind bars after he was found hiding from police officers under a pile of clothes.

James Bingham had been reported for stealing after being seen entering a Wilko shop on several occasions, stealing various gift boxes worth a total of £410.

Bingham, from South Tyneside, had entered the shop in Market Place, South Shields on three occasions between 2 and 7 December.

The 45-year-old was identified as the suspect in question through CCTV footage and officers carried out a visit to a property, where he was found hiding under a pile of clothes.

Bingham was charged with three counts of theft and appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on 13 December where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Bingham, of Woodbine Street in South Shields, was jailed for 20 weeks.

Sergeant Tom Strawbridge, of Northumbria Police, said: "Bingham is a repeat thief who has continued to offend in South Tyneside, making zero effort to change his behaviour.

"Thanks to quick action from our neighbourhood officers, I am pleased to see that he has been arrested, charged and jailed so swiftly, meaning that he can no longer cause disruption in our communities.

"Now, Bingham will have plenty of time to think about his actions as he spends the festive period behind bars.

"As a force we will continue to tackle this type of criminality by pursuing offenders and working with our partners and local businesses to prevent offences from being able to be carried out in the first place."

