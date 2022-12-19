A pair of surprise lambs have been named Mary and Joseph after arriving in a stable two months early.

Farmers Stephen and Allison Lamb were feeding their flock the weekend before Christmas when they were surprised to find one of their ewes giving birth.

Lambing season at Doe Park in Cotherstone, Teesdale, does not usually begin until February.

Mr Lamb spotted young Joseph popping out and rushed over to assist with the birth. Mary followed shortly afterwards.

Being born the week before Christmas, and given the Nativity-like birthplace, the farmers could not resist giving them their festive names. However, neither lamb was placed in a manger.

Mr and Mrs Lamb were glad to report that the newest members of their flock are happy and healthy. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

"[The mother] must have had the liaison with the gentleman in about August," said Mrs Lamb.

"She's caught us out somewhere. Because it was Christmas and they were born in a barn and it was festive, we decided to call them Mary and Joseph."

Lambs are typically born roughly four and a half months after conception.

Although ewes can have up to four lambs in a litter, twin births are the most common.

Play Brightcove video

Meet Mary, Joseph and Mrs Lamb.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...