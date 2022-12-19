Football fans are being urged to take part in a minute of applause to celebrate the life of a man who died after bieng hit by a car while walking his dog.

Middlesbrough fans are organising the minute's applause for father Craig Dixon and his pet, Duchess, who were struck by a silver Citroen C3 on Westgate in Guisborough on the afternoon of Friday 2 December.

Several members of the public stopped to help Mr Dixon, 39, until paramedics arrived but he later died in hospital.

Duchess also died from her injuries.

Prior to his death, Mr Dixon had promised to take his two daughters to Middlesbrough's Boxing Day clash with Wigan.

Fan group Boro Fan TV have asked supporters to applaud throughout the game's 39th minute, a tribute to Mr Dixon's 39 years of life.

It is understood his two daughters will be in attendance.

"Applaud and shine your lights on the 39th minute, to pay a tribute to Craig and his little side kick Duchess," the group posted on Facebook.

"This would offer a moment's love and support for Craig’s family, especially his two daughters at such an awful time."

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on conditional bail.

