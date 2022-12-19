A woman has died following an incident which resulted in a car catching fire.

Emergency services attended the scene in Matfen, in Northumberland, where they found the body of a woman inside a red Audi car.

Northumbria Police said it had been alerted to the incident just before 7pm on Sunday 11 December, when reports were made of a vehicle on fire.

Officers investigating the incident, which happened near Matfen Brewery, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Formal identification has now taken place and the deceased’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The family have requested privacy at this time."

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Matfen area or on Military Road at about 7pm on 11 December, or anyone who has dash cam footage which could assist the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the force's website or by calling the non-emergency 101 line and quoting NP-20221211-0858.

