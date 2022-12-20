A help point has been installed in Newcastle's Leazes Park to improve public safety.

Funded through the Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness’ Safer Parks initiative, the help point links directly to Newcastle City Council’s control room and its 24/7 live CCTV.

It means that an emergency response can be summoned immediately by the press of a button.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: "As a woman, I know, and I understand the fears and concerns we all have when we pop our running shoes on or walk home through the park when it gets dark.

"Leazes is a popular park right in the heart of our city and I don’t want anything to stand in people’s way from getting out there and enjoying it.

"This help point shows we have listened, and we are acting on women’s concerns and suggestions."

It is hoped the easy-to-use help point will deter potential criminals. Credit: Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

The technology has been introduced by the council, the charity Urban Green and the Police Commissioner’s office to reassure park users and deter potential perpetrators.

Newcastle United Football Club have also been praised for supporting the initiative, enabling a technological installation at St James’ Park to help with the CCTV and help point transmissions.

In the summer of 2022, Ms McGuinness unveiled a host of plans to create safer environments for women in the region and pledged more than £2m to make public spaces safer.

Urban Green's Emma Armstrong-Smith (third from left) joined Ms McGuinness (second from left) in unveiling the point. Credit: Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

Emma Armstrong-Smith, ranger team leader, Urban Green Newcastle: "The Urban Green Newcastle team work hard with volunteers and partners to make Leazes Park a safe welcoming green space in the heart of the city.

"The Safer Parks project has aligned with the winter works programme in the park to reduce vegetation and open up sightlines and with so many people getting stuck in the results have been outstanding.”

"As a small charity we continually look for opportunities to develop new partnerships as we have with the Police and Crime Commissioner to make the parks safe, secure and welcoming for everyone.

"We have welcomed the opportunity to work closely with partners at Newcastle City Council on the trial of the Help Point and thank everyone involved for all their hard work and enthusiasm for the project."

