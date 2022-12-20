A man has been found not guilty of manslaughter following the death of a teenager who was attacked after trying to stop a bike theft.

Steven Thompson, 19, had been out socialising with friends when he was left unconscious following an assault outside a club on Anderson Street in South Shields.

Ian Hall, 42, has been found not guilty of manslaughter following a trial.

Two other men -Leon Wildgoose, 23 and Dylan Ford, 25 - admitted manslaughter earlier this year.

Hall had earlier pleaded guilty to affray for his role in the incident in the early hours of 30 August 2021.

All three are now due to be sentenced for their roles.

Wildgoose (left) and Ford (right) pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February. Credit: Northumbria Police

Wildgoose, of Laygate, and Ford, of Egglesfield Road, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February.

In court it was heard how the two repeatedly kicked and punched Mr Thompson until he lay unconscious in the street.

Jurors were told trouble flared outside Roxanne's nightclub, when Mr Thompson tried to stop Wildgoose from stealing another man's bike.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday 20 December 2022, Hall, of Revesby Street, was found not guilty of manslaughter.

However, Hall, who was in another bar when the incident started, admitted affray after headbutting the owner of the pedal bike when he arrived on the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: "These three men will now face the consequences of their violent actions that sadly cost a young man his life.

"Once again we want to thank those who came forward and helped with our enquires and assisted in ensuring justice for Steven and his family.

"Hopefully this case acts as a reminder to everybody that violence of any kind has a devastating impact on victims and families and there is no place for it in our communities."

Hall was found guilty of affray on Tuesday 20 December. Credit: Northumbria Police

In a previous tribute Steven’s mother, Elaine, said: "Kind, funny and loved by everyone – that was Steven.

"We are an extremely close-knit family and this loss has truly devastated us, it’s not possible to put into words how much we love him and will miss him."

Wildgoose, Ford and Hall are all due to be sentenced at a later date.

