Footage from ITV News Tyne Tees

Police are using a digger and divers to search a stretch of the River Tees as part of an ongoing investigation.

On the morning of Tuesday 20 December, police were spotted pulling debris from St Mark's Basin, in Stockton.

Northumbria Police's Marine Unit and Cleveland Fire Brigade were in attendance at the site just off the Millennium Bridge.

Reportedly in the early afternoon, a diver entered the water.

The diver climbed down a ladder and is being assisted by the team on land. Credit: Gazette Media Company

Cleveland Police have remained tight-lipped about the search.

A spokesperson told ITV News Tyne Tees: "Cleveland Police are working with partner organisations to conduct a planned search of the St Marks Basin in Stockton as part on an ongoing investigation."

