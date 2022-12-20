Plans to shut a station in the run up to Christmas have been reversed following opposition.

Operator Northern has said Sunderland Station will now remain open for the majority of the Christmas period and up to New Year's Eve, though it will be closed on Christmas Eve and some days will see reduced opening hours.

The closure had been planned due to staffing shortages.

The station requires at least two trained members of staff to be open in case of the need for evacuation.

The u-turn follows a letter by MPs to Northern over the proposals.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern: “Despite industrial action impacting staffing numbers, Sunderland station will remain open for a majority of the Christmas period and up to New Year’s Eve.

"Unfortunately, the station will operate reduced hours Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, it will be closed Christmas Eve because of staffing shortages and the network shutting down early as Network Rail take possession of routes ahead of engineering works and the RMT strikes.

"We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause for some of our customers.

“Sunderland is Northern’s only underground station and legislation requires at least two people who are suitably trained in case of the need for evacuation.

“On the days of reduced hours or closure, passengers needing to travel to Sunderland from Newcastle should use the Tyne and Wear Metro and alight at St Peters or Park Lane.

"Anyone travelling north on the Durham Coast will need to go to Heworth and change for Tyne and Wear Services to/from St Peters or Park Lane.”

Customers are advised to regularly check https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for the most up to date info.

