The family of a dad at the centre of a murder investigation has made a Christmas appeal for information more than 11 years after his disappearance.

Scott Fletcher was 27 when he went missing on 11 May 2011.

The Hartlepool man was last seen near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill, a village in County Durham.

The investigation into his disappearance became a murder inquiry in 2015.

This Christmas will be the first for the Fletcher family following the death of the missing man's father John.

Julie Fletcher, Mr Fletcher's mother, said: "As a family we have suffered greatly over the years as we try to process life without Scott and now also without his dad, who died without any answers as to what happened to him, and that is so upsetting to us."We just want to know the truth. The pain and agony that we suffer on a daily basis is indescribable.

"I urge anyone who knows what happened to Scott to get in touch, anonymously if they wish, and end our pain and torment once and for all."

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Mr Fletcher but were later released. Credit: Cleveland Police

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but they were later released.

Officers believe Mr Fletcher was killed in the Durham area and his body was concealed shortly afterwards.

Detective Inspector Jim Allen said: "As Scott’s family prepare for another difficult Christmas without him, made even more difficult by the death of John earlier this year, we’re again appealing for anyone with information regarding Scott’s murder to come forward.

"It may be that, as time has passed, someone may feel as if they can now divulge information which they couldn’t previously.

"I’d urge anyone who has information to bring the suffering to an end for Scott’s family, by helping us piece together what happened to him. Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously."

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...