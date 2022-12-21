Inquiries are underway into the death of a man who died following an incident at an engineering firm.

A 58-year-old man died in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, almost two weeks after an incident at the Teesside company.

Emergency services were called to Francis Brown Ltd Stockton on November 30 after receiving reports that a man had suffered "serious injuries" on the premises.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital but died 13 days later as a result of his injuries.

Cleveland Police confirmed enquiries are at an early stage and they are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The mechanical engineering firm previously spoke to TeessideLive where it paid tribute to the valued colleague and said it was devastated by the loss.

The Hill Street East business confirmed that it had been supporting the man's family and offered its condolences to his loved ones.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "An incident was reported on November 30 at a warehouse in Stockton whereby a 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries. The man has since passed away in hospital.

"Inquiries are at an early stage and police are working with the HSE to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

The firm also confirmed it was working with the authorities as the matter was investigated.

A Francis Brown spokesperson said: "We are devastated to have lost a valued colleague. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all who knew and loved him.

"We are in contact with his family and are doing all we can to support them, together with his close colleagues. As a company we are continuing to work with the relevant authorities as they look into the circumstances."

At this time, further details surrounding the incident are unclear. However, friends and colleagues of the 58-year-old man have paid tribute, with one friend saying: "He was a very popular person and will be sadly missed."

