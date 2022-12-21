Police have confirmed they have been searching a stretch of river as part of an inquiry into the disappearance of a man who has been missing for more than two years.

There was significant activity around the River Tees in Stockton on Tuesday 20 December.

Officers have confirmed the searches at St Mark's Basin were being carried out in connection with their investigation into missing man Andrew Stones.

The 42-year-old was last seen on 28 October 2020 in on Norton Road, Stockton, close to the Buffs Social Club.

Police launched a murder investigation in March 2021, which saw two people arrested and released without charge.

Divers were carrying out searches in the River Tees as part in inquiries into missing man Andrew Stones. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

On Wednesday 21 December, police confirmed searches at St Mark's Basin had been concluded.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: "Andrew remains missing. Extensive police inquiries have already been conducted and the search this week has been based on information and intelligence."This search has now concluded and I would continue to urge anyone with information to contact us with any information that they may have which could lead us to locate Andrew."

Andrew Stones was last seen in Stockton in October 2020. Credit: Cleveland Police

Mr Stones' family have been kept fully informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

On Tuesday, divers were spotted carrying out searches in the river. A digger was also being used to remove debris from the Tees.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

