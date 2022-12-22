Around 150 bus engineers have accepted pay rises of up to 13.1% after they called off strike action.

The Go North East workers, based at depots in Tyneside, Northumberland, County Durham and Wearside, have voted to accept the pay deal following negotiations last week.

Strike action that was due to begin this week was called off.

The Unite union said the vast majority of workers will receive a rise of between 10 and 13.1%, depending on their grade, along with an attendance bonus on top of the increase.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This wage deal for Go North East engineers is an excellent result for Unite’s members and testament to the hard work of our reps.

"We are determined to improve the jobs, pay and conditions of our members in the bus industry and this win shows that workers get results when they’re in Unite."

Unite regional officer Dave Telford said: "This result is another reminder that those looking to improve their wages and working conditions should join Unite and get their colleagues to do the same."

