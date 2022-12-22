The devastated daughter of a woman has made a plea for the public to help bring her justice.

Michelle Hanson, 47, was found dead with stab wounds to her neck at a property in Sunderland on December 3.

A murder investigation is underway.

Her daughter Shannon Brown, 29, paid tribute to Ms Hanson.

She said: "As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened.

"My mam was a caring, kind and loving person. She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.

"She always got on with things and never gave up.

"It is heartbreaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again. She will be missed by all of us. Her granddaughter turns two in a couple of weeks and it is devastating that she will not get the chance to get to know her nana.

"Our lives will never be the same again. All we want now is justice for our mam.

"Please, if you have any information which can help the police with their investigation, don’t hesitate to get in touch with them.

"Any little piece of information could help. Our mam deserves justice."

Emergency services were called to Brady Street on December 3.

Since then, officers have been working to piece together what has happened.

Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

