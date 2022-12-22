The daughter of a woman who police suspect was murdered has said she feels like her "heart is crushing".

Shannon Brown, 29, told ITV Tyne Tees her mother Michelle Hanson was "beautiful inside and out" and a loving grandmother to her daughter, one-year-old Lexi.

Ms Hanson was found dead in her Brady Street, Sunderland, home with stab wounds to her neck on 3 December 2022.

Ms Brown told ITV Tyne Tees: "It's so hard because whenever Lexi goes through my phone and sees photos of her, she goes: 'nana, nana, nana'.

"And I can't tell her what's happened because she's not even two-years-old yet."

The fundraiser has been set up to pay for Ms Hanson's funeral costs, with any money left over going to support her teenage sons.

More than £1,500 was donated in less than 24 hours by well-wishers trying to support the family.

Ms Brown's partner Scott Strange told ITV Tyne Tees it has been a "shocking experience" for the family. He said they had to identify Ms Hanson's body through glass, which had added to their pain.

He said: "The time that has been stolen from us with Michelle is horrendous. Even now time is being stolen from Shannon because we don't know when Michelle's body can be released.

"Lexi's time has been stolen too."

Ms Hanson's 15-and-17-year-old sons have been "traumatised" by what has happened, Mr Strange said.

"I have never felt pain like this before. My chest is literally hurting," he told ITV Tyne Tees.

