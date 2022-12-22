Northumberland's Port of Blyth has been selected as the offshore construction base for one of the world’s largest single offshore wind projects.

The port's recently developed Bates Clean Energy Terminal will provide German energy company RWE with a purpose-built facility to support the construction phase of their 'Sofia' project.

The new build facility will include office space, a designated storage area and a car park suitable for up to 80 cars.

It will be managed and maintained by the Port of Blyth for 3.5 years as part of a comprehensive package developed specifically to meet the project’s requirements.

Supporting around-the-clock activities and with immediate and easy marine access, the Sofia Offshore Construction Base will have direct access to the port's wide range of services as well as the redeveloped terminal’s heavy lift quay.

The new quay will see regular visits from the designated project vessels following the completion of the base in March 2023.

The base will host the Marine Coordination Centre personnel responsible for the planning and coordination of all offshore activities during the construction phase of the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm.

What is the Sofia wind farm project?

Once completed, Sofia will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world as well as one of the farthest from shore.

At 593 square km, the site will be roughly the size of the Isle of Man.

It will comprise 100 turbines, each with a capacity of 14 megawatts.

RWE says 1.2 million homes could be powered by the electricity it will generate.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: "We are delighted to have been selected by RWE as the base for the construction of such a significant UK development.

"Having over 21 years of experience in the offshore wind sector, the port is proud to be at the forefront of projects of this scale contributing to the energy transition.

"With the addition of strategic partners like RWE, Bates Clean Energy Terminal will continue to attract major offshore energy companies to join the clean energy revolution here in Blyth."

RWE’s Matthew Swanwick, project director of Sofia said: “Choosing the base for Sofia’s offshore construction has been a key decision as it will be home to the team for more than three years and will play a vital role in the successful completion of the project.

"The Port of Blyth offers us not only a strategic location and access to a strong marine supply chain but also an impressive new facility that will also ensure a legacy beyond the project.”

The 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm project is located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, 195km off the North East coast of the UK.

The Port of Blyth’s strategic mid North Sea location ensures it is well placed for supporting wind farm developments down the UK’s east coast.

This is the second announcement related to the Sofia project following Van Oord’s selection of the Port of Blyth as the location for the storage and mobilisation of inter-array cable for the offshore wind farm.

