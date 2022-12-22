A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two people were found in a flat.

Police say they are working to identify the victims.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a flat in Thornaby, on Teesside on Wednesday 21 December.

Cleveland Police arrived at the flat in Thornaby Road at about 2:10pm.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

An appeal has been made for further information.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr, said: “A man and woman have sadly died and a man remains in police custody in connection with the incident.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have been passing the flats on Thornaby Road, which were formerly known as The Royal George Pub, between 10am and 11am on Wednesday 21 December. If anyone was passing and saw anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious activity, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 228839.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

