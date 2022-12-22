Play Brightcove video

Report by Tom Johnston

A brother and sister duo from Northumberland are raising money for their local RNLI through an online musical advent calendar.

Throughout December, Helen and Arthur Graham have been sharing performances of festive favourites in a bid to raise funds for the service.

They say they have been inspired by the bravery of lifeboat crews as they help those who get into difficulty along the Northumberland coast.

Arthur, aged 11, said: "We go out sailing quite a lot in the summer and we just appreciate how much the RNLI do for people who get caught out at sea. They just don't judge, which I think is the best thing."

The pair set a fundraising target of £1,600 and so far, their efforts have raised more than 90% of that target.

Helen and Arthur had previously raised money through busking at the Sanderson Arcade near their home in Morpeth. However when lockdown hit in 2020, they had to get creative to keep their fundraising going.

The project has been a labour of love for the children, who have had to get up early before school to rehearse for each performance.

Arthur added: "I would just like to say thank you to our lovely neighbours who've been putting up with all the noise at six in the morning.

"I just want to say thank you, because it's really appreciated."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...