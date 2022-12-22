Tributes have been paid to a "lovely and popular" woman who is suspected to have been murdered in Sunderland.

The body of 47-year-old Michelle Hanson was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland on 2 December, with stab wounds to her neck.

Northumbria Police then launched a murder investigation.

Karen Noble, manager of community organisation Pallion Action Group, said: "She was lovely. She was just a nice lady, very popular and had a lot of friends in the area.

"It was a massive shock. It's literally over the road from where we're based and it was something that's shocked the whole community in this area, because it's a very close community.

"We don't expect something like that here. We've had really good police presence and they've been really reassuring."

She added the community wanted to see justice for her family. She added: "It's so close to Christmas and her family is going through that.

"We really need to get this solved."

David Mustard, manager of nearby Super Saver Stores, said people in the area were shocked by the incident.

He said: "It's a scary business. It's just two doors down from here."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...