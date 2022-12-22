Two men have been charged in connection with disorder which took place before Newcastle United’s home game against Chelsea.

Before the two sides met for their Premier League tie on Saturday 12 November, violence broke out near the Black and White Bull pub on Barrack Road, Newcastle.

More than 20 people are believed to have been involved in the incident, which occurred before the game kicked off at St James’ Park at 5:30pm.

Inquiries are ongoing into the disturbance and two men, aged 38 and 21, have now both been charged with a public order offence.

Superintendent Jamie Pitt of Northumbria Police said: "The overwhelming majority of football fans in the North East are a credit to the clubs they support and this region as a whole.

"However, before this particular match, the behaviour of a minority of supporters was totally unacceptable and this type of violent incident will simply not be tolerated.

"We are very proud of the relationship we have with supporters’ groups across Northumbria and that is something we are looking forward to strengthening even further throughout 2023.

"The festive period is always an exciting time for supporters and we hope all fans enjoy the games taking place during this Christmas and New Year.

"As ever, there will be a proportionate policing presence at these matches and anybody with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.

"We would warn anyone intent on causing disorder that you will be dealt with swiftly and robustly - and this could include a possible football banning order.”

Anyone with information regarding the disorder before the Newcastle vs Chelsea game on Saturday 12 November, should contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221112-0645.

Alternatively you can email football.intelligence.mailbox@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

