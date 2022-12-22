A wanted man has been arrested following the suspected murder of a woman in Sunderland nearly three weeks ago.

Extensive searches have been ongoing for Alexander Carr after the body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was found at property on Brady Street on 3 December.

The 33-year-old, who was identified as a key individual in the investigation, was tracked down in London on Wednesday evening (21 December).

He was arrested by police and remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

He added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would ask anybody who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact police.

“We would also ask that people avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220312-0434.