A woman has died after being carried from a house fire in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to a property in Newton Aycliffe at about 3am.

County Durham Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters carried the woman from the house in Shafto Way but she died at the scene.

Group manager Michael Pearson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the woman’s family and friends at this time.

“Our fire investigation team is now working closely with our police colleagues to investigate the cause of the fire.

“Fire crews are in the area today speaking with neighbours and fitting smoke alarms where required.”

Crews from Newton Aycliffe and Darlington had attended the incident and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the home.

They were able to carry her from the house and started performing CPR. However, she was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

No one else was injured or rescued from the blaze.

