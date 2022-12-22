The identity of a woman believed to have been murdered inside her Sunderland home has been confirmed.

A murder investigation is ongoing after officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address on Brady Street at 12.30pm on Saturday (3 December).

Emergency services found 47-year-old Michelle Hanson dead at the scene with stab wounds to her neck.

Police are treating Ms Hanson’s death as murder and a full investigation has been ongoing since her death.

Other pictures of Carr have already been released. Credit: Northumbria Police

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is absolutely devastating for Michelle’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this awful time.

“We will offer them any support they need as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last week. It has been understandably difficult for them and I would ask that their privacy is respected by everyone.

“Ever since this incident, we have been determined to locate those responsible and we will look to bring effective justice against anybody found to have been involved.

“A significant number of enquiries have been carried out in the area since Saturday and I would like to thank the victim’s family for their patience and cooperation, as well as the wider public who have supported our investigation.”

Officers have identified Alexander Carr, 32, as a key individual that they want to speak to in connection with Michelle’s murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...