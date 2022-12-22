A pub has been forced to close its doors over Christmas after a car crashed through one of its walls.

The Smugglers Den in Marske-by-the-Sea said it would have to close as the incident had made it "unsafe" to welcome visitors and staff.

Pictures reveal the caved in wall sending debris under the pub's stairs and appearing to leave a large crack under the second flight of stairs.

The impact appears to have pushed chairs propped against the wall across the hallway. Credit: The Smugglers Den

Although the incident comes at the "worst possible time" for a business recovering from successive lockdowns, the pub's owners have maintained a positive outlook.

"[It was] just an accident," Arran Addison, from the pub, told ITV News Tyne Tees.

"We're not 100% on details, but a lady must have pressed the wrong peddle and reversed at some speed into the building.

"But at least no one was hurt. We will be back 2023 bigger and better."

Photographs taken by the owner reveal a large crack under second flight of stairs. Credit: The Smugglers Den

More than 100 messages of support have been sent to the pub by members of the public on social media.

Two customers pledged their "Christmas beer money" to the pub, while a few others messaged hoping the woman thought to be involved was okay.

